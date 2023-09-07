Ministry of Education Holds Summary Meeting on Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialist Ideology

The Ministry of Education Holds Summary Meeting on Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Ideology

On September 6, the Ministry of Education held a summary meeting on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The meeting took place in Beijing and was attended by various officials, including Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Group of the Ministry of Education and Minister.

During the meeting, Huai Jinpeng emphasized the importance of carrying out theme education on Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He highlighted the guidance provided by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on educational development, as well as the significance of implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The party group of the Ministry of Education views theme education as a major political task and has been actively promoting its implementation. They have focused on deepening the understanding of Xi Jinping’s ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and achieving new achievements in the education system. Huai Jinpeng commended the efforts made by party members and cadres in the education system, stating that their political education and ideological refinement have been comprehensive and profound.

Huai Jinpeng also discussed the key areas of focus for future efforts, including deepening theoretical knowledge, implementing plans for building a strong education country, enhancing the relationship between education and the people, and strengthening political leadership within the education system.

During the meeting, exchange speeches were given by representatives from the Department of College Students of the Ministry of Education, China Education Publishing and Media Group, Beijing University of Science and Technology, and Hohai University.

The meeting was held in video format, with attendees joining from various locations across the country. The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of normalizing and sustaining the achievements of themed education, and the need to accelerate the construction of a high-quality education system.

With this summary meeting, the Ministry of Education aims to strengthen the implementation of Xi Jinping’s ideology in the education system and contribute to the overall development of the country’s education sector.

