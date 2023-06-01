Ministry of Education: The number of applicants for the national college entrance examination in 2023 will be 12.91 million, and the safety of the exam will be fully guaranteed-Southern Network

5
- Ministry of Education: In 2023, the number of applicants for the national college entrance examination will be 12.91 million to ensure the safety of the exam South Net
- The number of applicants for the college entrance examination in China this year hits a record high of 12.91 million – International – Show you the world | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- In 2023, the number of applicants for the national college entrance examination will reach 12.91 million, a new record high jqknews netease
- The number of applicants for the national college entrance examination in 2023 will be 12.91 million, an increase of 980,000 from last year Sina
- Ministry of Education: 12.91 million applicants for the college entrance examination this year set a record high Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News