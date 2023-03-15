The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, in a joint effort with the four indigenous peoples of the Sierra, agreed to expand the protection area of ​​the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park, which will allow the protection of one of the most emblematic natural and cultural patrimonies of the Colombian Caribbean and the country.

With this decision, more than 172,000 hectares become a National Natural Park, which is the strictest conservation category in the country, and the State reaches more than 49 million protected hectares, which consolidates Colombia as a World Power of Life.

“This is a historic decision with the four towns of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, with the purpose of safeguarding the water, the survival of the towns and, above all, protecting it from mining and large infrastructure works and large-scale agriculture. in this national reserve, not only environmental, but cultural of the country”, highlighted the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad.

In the same context, the Minister added: “Responsible nature tourism must be carried out and this activity must be articulated with the communities.”

The expansion of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park is taking place in the municipalities of Aracataca, Ciénaga, Fundación and Santa Marta, in the department of Magdalena; Dibulla, in La Guajira; Pueblo Bello and Valledupar, in Cesar, with an approximate area of ​​172,458.3 hectares.

In this regard, the Director of National Natural Parks, Luis Olmedo, asserted that now an ecological restoration process will begin with the communities and a regional dialogue process because national parks belong to all Colombians.

“We are going to have a very active dialogue with the regional and municipal systems of protected areas, but in a very concrete way three great processes are coming: restoration, education and strengthening of organizations and social dialogue,” he stressed.

For his part, Gonzalo Andrade, Coordinator of the Permanent Commission for Protected Areas of the Colombian Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute of Natural Sciences, welcomed the decision.

“We are very happy that the Colombian Government carried out the act of expanding this protected area. It is something very important for the Sierra Nevada, for the conservation of biodiversity and its ecosystems; It is also a very articulated process with the communities, ”he said.

Prohibited activities in the protected area

Among the activities that are prohibited in the expanded protected area are restrictions on mining, the development of mega infrastructure projects, large-scale agriculture and commercial logging.

In this way, the commitment of the National Government of President Gustavo Petro to protect the ancestral, cultural and natural heritage of the country is reaffirmed, where communities and indigenous peoples play a leading role as guardians of biodiversity and active actors in the construction of the total peace.

To consider

• Among the conservation objectives of the area are to protect and preserve the ancestral territory of the Kogui (Kággaba), Arhuaco (Iku), Wiwa and Kankuamo peoples in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park, to ensure the integrity and survival of the ancient cultures.

• In 1979 the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta was declared by Unesco as a Biosphere Reserve and World Heritage Site.

• With the expansion, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park will cover all the ecosystems present in the different altitudinal floors of the country.

• According to the Single Register of Protected Areas (Runap), Colombia currently has 1,552 protected areas, of which 1,123 correspond to private areas; 308 regional and 121 national.