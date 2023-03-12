The pre-legislative consultation is carried out in compliance with the provisions of article 57, numeral 17 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ecuador and in accordance with the procedure established in Executive Decree No. 604, published in the Official Gazette Supplement No. 202 of 02 December 2022, through which the President of the Republic issued the Instructions for the application of the pre-legislative consultation for the issuance of normative acts of the Executive Branch.

This process is made up of the following phases: preparation, public announcement, holding the consultation; and, analysis of results and closure of the consultation. We are currently in the second phase (call), through which we summon the communes, communities, peoples and indigenous nationalities to participate in it, delivering the necessary information for its analysis and internal discussion.

All the information related to this process is available from March 6 and will remain until April 18, 2023 on the MAATE website (www.ambiente.gob.ec), publications on social networks, printed documents at the offices of the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, Zonal Directorates and Technical Offices at the national level, both in Spanish and in the 14 ancestral languages.

All contributions and criteria will be received via email: [email protected], and in physical form at the offices of the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition, Zonal Directorates and Technical Offices, from the 20th of March until April 18, 2023.

The contributions and criteria submitted must be accompanied by minutes, lists or records of the participants and other means of verification of the meetings or community assemblies held, during the internal discussion. After this phase, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition will proceed with the analysis of results; and, the elaboration of the final report to be sent to the Presidency of the Republic