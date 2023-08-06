Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management Allocate 350 Million Yuan for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Northeast China

Title: Ministry of Finance and Emergency Management Allocate 350 Million Yuan for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Northeast China

Date: August 6, 2023

In response to the severe rainstorms and floods wreaking havoc in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other areas of Northeast China, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have announced the urgent allocation of 350 million yuan from the central natural disaster relief funds. The funds will be used to support flood prevention and disaster relief efforts in these affected regions.

The central government has taken swift action in providing financial aid to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and the seven provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin (City). The allocation of funds aims to assist local governments in their flood prevention and disaster relief work, with a focus on various aspects such as risk elimination, emergency rescue and relief, as well as search, rescue, transfer, and resettlement of affected residents. Additionally, secondary disaster hidden danger investigation, emergency rectification measures, and the restoration of damaged homes are among the planned actions.

This allocation is in addition to the 170 million yuan previously provided by the central government, bringing the total amount of central natural disaster relief funds allocated to these areas to 520 million yuan. The Ministry of Finance has urged all provincial-level financial departments to promptly distribute the central financial subsidy funds and ensure effective fund supervision. The aim is to maximize the benefits of these funds, prioritize the safety of lives and property, and minimize casualties and property losses.

The severe rainstorms and floods have caused extensive damage and disruptions in the affected regions. Authorities have been working tirelessly to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected by the disasters. With the additional funding, local governments will be able to augment their disaster response efforts and effectively support those in need.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management remain committed to providing necessary support to alleviate the impact of natural disasters in China. The government stands united in its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in times of crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

