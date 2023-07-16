Ministry of Finance plans to charge digital platforms

According to the tax reform approved in 2022, a project would be included that proposes adjustments in Law 2277 of 2022 for the digital economy. ‘Significant economic presence’ is the title of this decree, which puts on the table the following conditions for “non-residents or entities not domiciled in the country with a significant economic presence in Colombia on income from the sale of goods or provision of services in favor of clients”, which would be subject to income tax and complementary.

In this way, the Ministry of Finance proposes a 3% tax on gross income for sales greater than 31,300 UVT, that is, companies that are engaged in economic activities of digital services such as advertising, content (including apps), streaming of music content, podcasts and movies and generate $1,327 million. For example, companies like Netflix, Spotify and Amazon.

Additionally, the draft proposals would include the forms of monetization from Colombian user data, such as online services of intermediation platforms and digital digital subscriptions to media, news, music, video or games.

