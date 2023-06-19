Ministry of Finance pronounces on interest rates

Reduction of interest rates and pension reform are the key issues addressed by the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, in his recent appearance before Congress. Bonilla explained that the pension reform will establish a limit to state subsidies, so that each worker will receive a maximum of the equivalent of 1.8 minimum wages, that is, 2 million pesos.

Gloria Camargo

In relation to interest rates, the Banco de la República could begin a reduction process as of September. According to Minister Bonilla, this process will be gradual and could begin with a freeze decided by the issuing entity in the next meetings. It is estimated that the Banco de la República’s intervention rate will be reduced by 25 basis points in September.

Regarding economic growth, the Government projects an increase in the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 1.8% for this year. Given this perspective, Minister Bonilla has highlighted the need to reduce interest rates to stimulate the economy.

During his participation in the Asobancaria Convention, Bonilla exposed the situation of the country’s fiscal accounts and highlighted the importance of increasing the price of gasoline at this time. Likewise, he emphasized that the time is right for interest rates to start to decline.

Minister Bonilla mentioned in a recent interview that Banco de la República’s interest rate reduction is expected to begin in September. In a first stage, a decrease of between 25 and 50 basis points is expected, which would bring the rate to around 13% or 12.75%.

Bonilla also addressed the issue of fuel prices, pointing out that it is adjusted to the international price of oil. However, he mentioned that there is still a gap in prices due to previous government decisions, and stressed the importance of not covering these gaps with the budget, since this would generate a deficit that will have to be paid at some point.

Regarding the investment grade, Bonilla appreciated Moody’s decision to maintain the investment grade for Colombia and expressed his desire that the other rating agencies also maintain it. Meetings will be held with Fitch and Standard & Poor’s to discuss the country’s economic issues and seek to recover the investment grade in the future.

The Minister also referred to the economic and tax reforms in the country, noting that despite the obstacles from opposition groups in Congress, the reforms continue their process. In addition, he mentioned that the reduction in the price of the dollar is contributing to a lower impact of inflation on imported goods and to generating stability and confidence for foreign investment.

In conclusion, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, has highlighted the importance of the pension reform and the reduction of interest rates as key measures to boost the economy.

