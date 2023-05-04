Ministry of Finance reaffirms oil extraction in Colombia

This Thursday, May 4, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla He pointed out the challenges that are coming to Colombia in various economic matters, especially regarding what is related to the extraction and import of oil in the country.

In the midst of the Infrastructure Meeting organized by the National Development Fund (FDN), the official added characteristics of this sector that the country is going through, as well as the challenges that are approaching in this matter.

One of the most questioned sources of entry into Colombia in recent months has been from the oil and gas industry, which is questioned after the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélezstated that this type of practice would not have the endorsement of signatures for new exploitation and exploration projects.

Bonilla spoke in reference to the sale of oil and coal in Colombia, this after President Gustavo Petro made an invitation during his visit to Spain to investors to focus on tourism markets instead of extractivists such as coal and the oil.

The Ministry of Finance supports this initiative, however, it is a measure that must be implemented gradually.

“The president (Petro) is clear that we we are going to continue selling oil and coal for at least 10, 15 more years. Furthermore, this is already in a future market”, announced the portfolio manager.

In this way, the new minister affirmed that the president is clear that the conditions are being met to start with a diversification of the economy as well as with the economy, however, this is gradually advanced until there is an ideal replacement for these forms. income for the country.

Oil and gas policy in Colombia:

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, has stressed since taking office that “we decided that we are not going to grant new gas and oil exploration contracts”, with this, the official has alarmed various sectors that are based on this type of economies

The head of portfolio has said that the measure has been very controversial in the country and is a clear sign that it would have the commitment of the Government in the fight against the climate crisis.