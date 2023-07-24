Home » Ministry of Foreign Affairs He did not forget Sadik Ahmet on the 28th anniversary of his death – Politics News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs He did not forget Sadik Ahmet on the 28th anniversary of his death – Politics News

of the Ministry Twitter In the message shared from his account, “Friendship Equality Peace founder of the party and West Thrace The unforgettable leader of the Turks, Dr. We commemorate Sadık Ahmet with gratitude, respect and prayers on the 28th anniversary of his death.

In the message, “To be a supporter of our compatriots in the just struggle led by Dr. Sadik Ahmet, West Thrace We will continue to protect all the legitimate rights of the Turkish Minority.”

The deceased who fought for the democratic rights of the Western Thrace Muslim Turkish Minority in Greece for years. Ahmet“On July 24, 1995, when he was just 48 years old”suspicious“He died in a traffic accident.

