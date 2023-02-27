Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Looking forward to taking the opportunity of the Belarusian President’s visit to Huawei to promote the development of all-round cooperation between the two countries
On February 27, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked, the Chinese side released the news that the President of Belarus will pay a state visit to China. How does China view the current China-Belarus relations? What are your expectations for this visit?
Mao Ning said that China and Belarus are all-weather comprehensive strategic partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 31 years ago, the political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously strengthened, mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields has been gradually deepened, and cooperation in international and regional affairs has become increasingly close. In September last year, President Xi Jinping met with President Lukashenko during the Samarkand Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and jointly drew a new blueprint for the development of China-Belarus relations.
Mao Ning said that China looks forward to working with Belarus to take this visit as an opportunity to promote the further development of all-round cooperation between the two countries.
(CCTV reporter Shen Yang Kong Luyuan)
