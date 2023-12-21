Home » Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We hope that the Philippines and China will work together to properly handle and control the current maritime situation – China News Network – China News Network
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We hope that the Philippines and China will work together to properly handle and control the current maritime situation

The tension between the Philippines and China over maritime disputes continues to escalate, with both nations making strong statements regarding the current situation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has expressed the hope that the two countries can work together to handle and control the ongoing maritime issues. This statement comes in response to the Philippine Defense Secretary’s strong condemnation of China’s claims to sovereignty over the South China Sea.

In addition, China has called on the Philippines to remain “rational” in their approach to the disputes, while the President of the Philippines has stated that the relations between the two countries are “going in the wrong direction.”

The Chinese Ministry of National Security has also been brought into the discussion, with questions being raised about whether the Chinese government’s actions are exacerbating the situation.

The back and forth between the two nations has captured the attention of international media, with both Voice of America Chinese and Radio France Internationale covering the ongoing tensions.

As the situation in the South China Sea continues to develop, it remains to be seen how the Philippines and China will move forward in addressing their maritime disputes.

