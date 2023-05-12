Ministry of Health checked inmates of La Permanente after riot

After the riot occurred at the station The Permanent of Valledupar, the Municipal Health Secretary, headed by Holmer Jiménezreviewed the physical state of the private of freedom.

The entity made the visit with other institutions human rights defenders in order to serve inmates who require it and review their current status.

“We found many cases of head trauma, arm injuries and many skin infections from the same crowding, also patients with respiratory diseases, which was one of the cases we found the most”, said Holmer Jiménez, Municipal Health Secretary.

However, it appears that the inmates the injuries originated in the middle of the riot that developed last weekend by a control operation carried out by the National Police.

“Fortunately We have had the accompaniment of all the institutions and the EPS have also supported us, thus avoiding more cases that could affect health and life because with this overcrowding it is very easy for diseases to spread ”, Jimenez pointed out.