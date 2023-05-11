Ministry of Health inaugurates health unit in Zacamil de Guazapa canton – Diario La Página

The Ministry of Health inaugurated the Health Unit in the Zacamil canton, in the municipality of Guazapa. The inhabitants of the area receive the infrastructure equipped with the necessary tools to guarantee their well-being.

Francisco Alabi, Minister of Health, handed over to health personnel said health unit where they can receive medical consultations, take their controls, get vaccinated and access comprehensive care, just a few steps from their homes.

“I know that you have been waiting for this health center for a long time, and now it is equipped with medicines and a staff ready to provide care,” the minister told the residents of the area.

In addition, Alabi explained that with the inaugurations that have been made of the Health Units, they will be serving approximately 12 thousand people who will be able to access health services much more easily.

Said Health Units have what is necessary to be able to attend to the population, from prenatal registrations, maternal and child control, to adults.

“These health units that we have delivered in parallel, as well as the modernization that we are carrying out in the health system, respond to the objectives of the President’s Government,” the official reiterated.

In addition, the minister added that “the health units have the SIS; a fast and efficient system, to be connected with the drug logistics chain, and thus keep the pharmacy robust”.

By: Marcela Juarez