Home » Ministry of Health inaugurates health unit in Zacamil de Guazapa canton – Diario La Página
News

Ministry of Health inaugurates health unit in Zacamil de Guazapa canton – Diario La Página

by admin

The Ministry of Health inaugurated the Health Unit in the Zacamil canton, in the municipality of Guazapa. The inhabitants of the area receive the infrastructure equipped with the necessary tools to guarantee their well-being.

Francisco Alabi, Minister of Health, handed over to health personnel said health unit where they can receive medical consultations, take their controls, get vaccinated and access comprehensive care, just a few steps from their homes.

“I know that you have been waiting for this health center for a long time, and now it is equipped with medicines and a staff ready to provide care,” the minister told the residents of the area.

In addition, Alabi explained that with the inaugurations that have been made of the Health Units, they will be serving approximately 12 thousand people who will be able to access health services much more easily.

Said Health Units have what is necessary to be able to attend to the population, from prenatal registrations, maternal and child control, to adults.

“These health units that we have delivered in parallel, as well as the modernization that we are carrying out in the health system, respond to the objectives of the President’s Government,” the official reiterated.

In addition, the minister added that “the health units have the SIS; a fast and efficient system, to be connected with the drug logistics chain, and thus keep the pharmacy robust”.

By: Marcela Juarez

You may also like

Children collect money for earthquake victims

Motorcycles and control devices are delivered to VMT...

Conscious Tourism: The initiative of La Unión Coffee...

Palantir with INCREDIBLE predictions: Could the course hit...

Strange light appreciated in the sky of Barranquilla

“The encounter zone in Ried must live up...

End of monkeypox emergency declared

They create an accidental commission in the Chamber...

“Then it’s no longer a democracy” – Tichy’s...

We could not be more pleased to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy