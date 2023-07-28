Ministry of Housing enabled water projects in Casanare for $23,191 million – news

The Ministry of Housing, City and Territory enabled two projects for the municipalities of Yopal and Paz de Ariporo, Casanare, for more than $23,191 million. Both projects will benefit around 167,854 people.

In terms of water for Yopal, a 2nd category municipality, the Government of Change will invest $18,094 million for the construction of the conduction line, which will benefit 166,949 people.

Similarly, the Minister of Housing, City and Territory, Catalina Velasco Campuzano, highlighted the construction of sanitary units in Paz de Ariporo, a 6th category municipality, with an investment of $5,153 million, impacting the quality of life of 905 people.

“In the Government of Change we understood the urgency of investing in water and basic sanitation in the country, a critical situation that affects, first of all, public health. The worst forms of backwardness in terms of water and sanitation occur in a context of poverty, inequality and exclusion”, said the minister

In total, the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory will invest $663 billion in 87 initiatives, which will be carried out in 24 of the 32 departments of the country.

Finally, the minister explained that in the course of this government, the Ministry has completed the infrastructure of 51 drinking water, basic sanitation and cleaning projects, which began in the previous government, for a value of $200 billion, with contributions from the Nation of $94 billion. Of these, 24 are aqueduct, with an investment of $124 billion to serve nearly 800,000 people.

Source: Ministry of Housing, City and Territory

