Ministry of Infrastructure guarantees mobility in the Las Peñas sector

The Pereira Infrastructure Secretariat provides support in the village of Las Peñas in the corregimiento of La Florida, in the face of the emergency that has been occurring in the area. As reported by the Secretary of Infrastructure of Pereira, Milton Hurtado, it is a landslide generated by a rockfall in the upper part of the mountain of the micro-basin.

“It is important to communicate to all citizens that the event that is taking place in Vereda Las Peñas is a landslide that has been generated by a rockfall that occurs in the upper part of the mountain of the micro-watershed where some broken; there, all the protection forest cover was displaced to generate an avocado-type monoculture, which causes these micro-watersheds to become unprotected and the elements in the erosive processes are strengthened ”, revealed Milton Hurtado.

Additionally, the Pereira Infrastructure Secretariat has maintained the roads that connect the La Florida sector with La Bella, Mundo Nuevo to Pereira and El Manzano, as alternate roads in the event that partial or total closures have to be generated in area.

Likewise, DIGER officials are monitoring the state of the slope on the upper and lower part of the slope on a daily basis, to prevent new emergencies from occurring.