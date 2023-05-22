Home » Ministry of Interior once again grants a seal of non-discrimination
Ministry of Interior once again grants a seal of non-discrimination

Icontec and the Ministries of Justice and the Interior are betting on inclusive business practices that allow job growth to people regardless of particularities of their life.

Race, origin, sexual orientation, gender identification and even age are some of the points taken into account by these State institutions, which increasingly seek to promote suitable work environments.

In this case, Contactar received the Non-Discrimination seal, a recognition that was achieved after various audits and evaluation processes.

“The Seal of Non-Discrimination shows that at Contactar we work every day for diversity, equality and inclusion, through mechanisms that allow us to prevent and eliminate any type of discrimination in Colombia and with our interest groups, which significantly contributes to the construction of a fairer country”, expressed Paulo Emilio Rivas Ortiz, president of Contactar.

It should be noted that this certification from the Ministry of the Interior and Justice began with the participation of 25 pioneering companies in Colombia.

In the case of Contact, we talk about more than 1,450 employees and at least 135,000 clients, in addition to suppliers.

“The Non-Discrimination seal will allow generating inclusion strategies or having a certification on non-discrimination in companies, which can generate value for both employees and customers and make a difference in the sector,” says the Ministry of Inside.

