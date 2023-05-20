Home » Ministry of Labor designs programs to bring sources of employment for salvadorans
Ministry of Labor designs programs to bring sources of employment for salvadorans

The Government of President Nayib Bukele, through the Ministry of Labor, brings sources of employment to those who do not have it. Its owner Rolando Castro affirms that with this objective they have designed the different programs in favor of the working class.

Among the programs designed by the State portfolio are:

1. Labor Insertion Program for people with disabilities.

2.Single Mothers Program.

3.Oportunidades Program, for 18-year-olds without work experience.

4.Opportunities Program, for people over 40 years of age.

5.Labor Migration Program to Canada.

“The success achieved was reflected last year in the placement of more than 15,000 people in new jobs”, highlights Minister Castro.

“Our efforts know no time limits. We will continue changing the lives of many families and building job options,” added the official.

