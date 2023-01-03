China Daily, Beijing, January 3rd. During the New Year’s Day, the public security organs and the public security police across the country fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of Chairman Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s greetings, and followed the deployment requirements of the Ministry of Public Security Party Committee to do their best. Go all out to do a good job in the implementation of various measures to prevent risks, ensure safety, and maintain stability, effectively ensuring that the broad masses of the people spend the New Year’s Day holiday safely and peacefully. As of 16:00 on the 2nd, the overall social situation across the country was stable and the law and order was good. 79 large-scale events were held safely and smoothly.

This year’s New Year’s Day holiday is the first small long holiday after my country’s epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, and the task of security and stability maintenance for public security organs is arduous and onerous. The Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security attaches great importance to this, and has held several special meetings to conduct research and deployment, and issued a special notice to deploy public security organs across the country to do a good job in maintaining security and stability during the holidays. The leaders of the Ministry of Public Security are on duty throughout the festival, analyzing and judging the situation, and strengthening overall planning and command. The leading cadres of public security organs in various places are on duty and commanding at the front. The majority of public security police and auxiliary police are dedicated, tenacious and selfless. Tranquil and peaceful social environment.

During the festival, public security organs across the country have always maintained high-level social patrols and prevention and control duties. A total of more than 3.1 million civilian police and auxiliary police officers have been deployed, and 3.2 million people have been organized and mobilized for mass prevention and treatment. Patrol and control key areas such as scenic spots, stations and docks, and crowded places, and always maintain a high-pressure crackdown on prominent illegal crimes such as telecommunications and network fraud, cross-border gambling, “theft and robbery”, “pornography, gambling and drugs”, and “food and drug environment”. Severely crack down on illegal and criminal activities in the production and sale of counterfeit epidemic-related drugs and related supplies in accordance with the law, and investigate and punish behaviors that endanger medical order, use epidemic prevention and control to drive up prices, and hoarding to ensure the safety of the masses during the festival. Beijing’s public security organs have comprehensively strengthened measures such as social prevention and control and order maintenance, and successfully completed important security tasks such as the Tiananmen Square New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony.

In view of the concentration of road traffic flow during the festival, the public security traffic control department issued traffic safety warnings in advance, strengthened the investigation of hidden risks at the source, strengthened control of key road dredging, and invested a total of 458,000 police personnel to investigate and deal with serious traffic violations such as “three supersessions and one fatigue” 1.457 million, ensuring the overall smooth and orderly road traffic across the country. The railway and civil aviation public security organs have comprehensively strengthened the safety prevention and control of trains and flights, ensuring the safe travel of more than 17.7 million passengers. The public security organs of the Yangtze River Shipping have strengthened water patrols and safety inspections to eliminate various safety hazards in a timely manner. The immigration management department strictly controls the port, strengthens emergency response, and effectively maintains the safety and stability of the port and border areas.

In response to the increase in large-scale activities during holidays and the concentration of people in tourist attractions, local public security organs dispatched 230,000 police officers to strengthen coordination and linkage with relevant departments, strengthen the maintenance of law and order in scenic spots and the investigation of potential safety hazards. The safety of 8.5 million tourists in scenic spots above 4A level nationwide sequential tour. At the same time, the approval and supervision of large-scale activities are strictly enforced, and sufficient police force is deployed to strengthen order maintenance, ensuring the safe and smooth holding of large-scale activities in various places. The public security organs in Shanghai, Chongqing and other places have strengthened coordination and linkage, strengthened precise control, and all activities on New Year’s Eve are safe and orderly. The public security organs in Jilin, Jiangxi, Hunan and other places have effectively strengthened patrol and prevention, comprehensively investigated potential safety hazards, and all tourist attractions, stations and docks are in good order.

