Ministry of Public Security Implements Reforms to Relax Settlement Conditions in Large Cities

Ministry of Public Security Relaxes Settlement Conditions in Large Cities for High-Quality Development

In a recent press conference held by the Ministry of Public Security, Deputy Director Qi Xiguo announced the ministry’s efforts in promoting high-quality development through relaxed settlement conditions in large cities. This move aims to facilitate the orderly flow of population and deepen the reform of the household registration system.

The first measure introduced is the complete abolition of household registration restrictions in cities with a permanent urban population of less than 3 million. Additionally, settlement requirements for Type I large cities with an urban population of 3 million to 5 million will be fully relaxed. Moreover, a point-based settlement policy will be improved for super-large cities with an urban population of more than 5 million. This policy ensures that social insurance payment and residence period score account for the main proportion, and encourages the cancellation of annual settlement quota limits.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Public Security plans to relax the conditions for the establishment of collective households, encouraging localities to set up collective households in talent markets, maker spaces, and townships or villages. This measure aims to better facilitate the settling down of the masses.

The Ministry of Public Security’s actions align with the goals set forth in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which emphasizes the promotion of a new type of people-centered urbanization. By fully leveraging the guiding role of population management, the ministry aims to ensure the smooth flow of population and deepen the reform of the household registration system.

To strengthen system supply, the ministry has launched several reform measures to promote high-quality development. These measures include implementing the management of the list of administrative licensing items, exploring the integration of household registration into the same city, and implementing a flexible settlement policy on a pilot basis. Additionally, reforms such as the decentralization of approval authority for the establishment of security service companies and the issuance of security guard certificates and exploring the “one business, one certificate” reform in the hotel industry have been initiated.

In terms of optimizing management services, the ministry has taken steps to promote high-quality development. These steps include facilitating rural masses in applying for traffic control licenses, improving road resource utilization, promoting automobile consumption, and implementing a “one-window” service for public security government services. The ministry also aims to promote the full-process online management of public security government services and introduce these services into communities and rural areas to enhance accessibility.

Regarding safety supervision, the ministry aims to ensure high-quality development through strict safety measures. This includes meeting the needs of industrial safety development, cracking down on illegal crimes, strengthening social security prevention and control, implementing supervision measures, and enhancing safety supervision in key industries and areas. Moreover, the ministry is committed to safeguarding network security, data security, and personal information security for citizens, thereby protecting the rights and interests of enterprises and operators in accordance with the law.

Overall, the Ministry of Public Security’s comprehensive relaxation of settlement conditions in large cities and improvements to the point-based settlement policy in megacities are part of the government’s efforts to promote high-quality development and a new type of people-centered urbanization. These measures aim to facilitate smooth population flow and provide equal opportunities for settling down in cities.