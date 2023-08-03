Title: Ministry of Public Security Responds to Concerns over Family Members Stuck in Burma Involving Electron Bombing Dens

In a recent development, the Ministry of Public Security has provided an official response to concerns raised by netizens regarding the family members of individuals who are currently stranded in Myanmar due to their involvement in electron bombing dens. Following a message sent to the party secretary of Lianyuan City, Hunan Province, netizens expressed their worries over the alleged guilt of these family members in the same criminal activities.

One netizen, whose son Zhou Moumou has not returned to work for almost five years, conveyed his frustration by stating, “If you raise a son like this, I think he doesn’t exist anymore.” The attached pictures showed the exterior walls of the houses spray-painted with the words “House of Personnel in Electricity Fraud Dens.” The netizen questioned the use of disharmonious means in a society that upholds harmony and sought evidence and witnesses to prove the involvement of Zhou Moumou and his family in fraudulent activities.

In response to the concerns raised, the People’s Government of Qixing Street Town, Lianyuan City, provided an official reply on August 2. According to the government, Zhou Moumou was notified by the Ministry of Public Security as a person involved in a fraud den located in northern Myanmar. Surprisingly, he was the only individual from his town who did not heed the persuasive measures to return.

Following the guidelines given by higher authorities, the government stated that effective measures must be taken to ensure Zhou Moumou’s return to the country in the near future. If he chooses to remain in northern Myanmar, serious actions could be taken, including the cancellation of his account, in order to compel his return. The government expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to the concerned netizen and hopes that Zhou Moumou’s family will cooperate with the government’s efforts to bring him back, ensuring a swift return to China.

It is crucial to recognize the seriousness of the situation where individuals are allegedly involved in electron bombing dens and fraudulent activities. The efforts of the Ministry of Public Security to apprehend and repatriate these individuals reflect the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order within society. While the concerns of the netizens are understandable, it is important to allow the authorities to conduct their investigations and take necessary actions to ensure justice prevails.

