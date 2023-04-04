Ministry of Public Security: Short-distance trips in the suburbs during the Ching Ming Festival holiday have a great impact on the concentrated precipitation and cooling weather

CCTV news client news A few days ago, the Ministry of Public Security combined the characteristics of traffic accidents during the Qingming Festival holiday in recent years, analyzed and judged the traffic safety situation during the Qingming Festival holiday this year, and issued a traffic safety warning.

According to the analysis and judgment of the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, since there is only one day off for the Ching Ming Festival this year, the sweeping activities will be more concentrated on the Ching Ming Festival. Most of the cemeteries are located in the suburbs and mountainous areas, with poor road conditions, traffic congestion, and frequent traffic accidents. In addition, the traffic flow may increase the night before the Ching Ming Festival to return to the hometown to sweep the festival, so you should pay attention to traffic safety when driving at night. At the same time, during the Qingming holiday, the risk of highway traffic accidents will increase. The main reason is that due to the current busy logistics and freight, and the free passage of passenger cars on the highway during the Qingming Festival holiday, the traffic volume of the highway will increase significantly during the Qingming Festival holiday. Vehicles are concentrated in mixed traffic, and there is a high probability of slowing down at high-speed exits on some key road sections, and the risk of rear-end collisions and scratches increases. Around the Qingming Festival, rural areas entered the busy period of spring sowing and spring planting, and the collective travel of production, transportation, and agricultural workers increased, and it was superimposed with the traffic flow of sacrifice sweeping, outings, and family visits. Passengers, vans and vans were illegally overcrowded, and light trucks, tricycles, The risk of accidents caused by illegally carrying people on tractors is prominent.

In addition, unfavorable weather factors will also affect travel. Before and after the Ching Ming Festival, there was a large-scale precipitation weather process in the central and eastern regions of my country. The road surface was wet and slippery in rainy and snowy weather, and vehicle rear-end collisions and side-slip and rollover accidents were prone to occur.

The Ministry of Public Security reminds that if you travel by car during the holidays, you should pay attention to the local weather and road conditions in advance, plan your travel time and routes reasonably, and try to travel at off-peak times. When traveling by car during holidays, do not take “black cars”, overcrowded passenger cars and non-passenger vehicles outside the station, fasten your seat belts when you ride, and report illegal behaviors.