Ministry of Science and Technology: my country’s research and development expenditure exceeds 3 trillion yuan for the first time, and a batch of key core technologies have made breakthroughs

According to Xinhua News Agency, on February 24, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang introduced the progress of my country’s scientific research in 2022.

Minister Wang said that in 2022, with the joint efforts of all scientific and technological workers, my country’s scientific and technological innovation has achieved fruitful results and frequent good news.

The R&D expenditure of the whole society exceeded 3 trillion yuan for the first time, and the R&D investment intensity exceeded 2.5% for the first time.The proportion of investment in basic research has exceeded 6% for four consecutive years.

A number of key core technologies have made breakthroughs, new steps have been taken in the construction of national strategic scientific and technological capabilities, and scientific and technological innovation has been deeply integrated into various fields of economic and social development and all aspects of people’s lives, and will create more new visions for Chinese-style modernization and bring a better future new expectations.

It was previously reported that in 2021, the total number of R&D personnel in my country will be 5.72 million person-years, which is 1.8 times that of 2012, ranking first in the world for many consecutive years.

Data show that the number of R&D personnel per 10,000 employed persons has increased from 43 person-years in 2012 to 77 person-years in 2021. The number of highly cited scientists from mainland China has increased from 111 in 2014 to 1,169 in 2022, and the emergence of the world‘s top scientific and technological talents has accelerated.