Ministry of Security and the European Union deliver water generators to the La Campanera community

One of the communities that was dominated by gangs is being transformed and reactivated. Now, the La Campanera neighborhood, in Soyapango, will have drinking water generated from air thanks to a project developed by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, through the Ministry of Justice and Security, with the support of the European Union.
According to the authorities, the generators work as moisture extractors from the ambient air and can produce up to 220 liters a day to guarantee the supply of clean, pure and healthy drinking water.
The project investment is $130,000 with funds donated by the European Union and the Government of El Salvador.
The project involves three GEN M-1 devices, which are mobile atmospheric water generators, ideal for use in schools, universities, hospitals, parks, tourist centers, construction sites, temporary locations, and residential buildings looking for a new source. of safe, clean water outside the traditional network.
The devices are an innovative solution, friendly to the environment, without the need for plumbing and that complies with international standards. In addition, they will be powered by solar panels.
This project seeks to benefit the inhabitants of the La Campanera community and other neighboring neighborhoods, who will be able to count on drinking water every day.