Ministry of Security and the European Union deliver water generators to the La Campanera community

Fitch Ratings Inc. on Tuesday became the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the U.S. government’s top AAA rating to AA+, a move that was quickly condemned by the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department.

However, if history is any guide, the big reaction in financial markets may actually be a move higher in the roughly $25 trillion U.S. Treasury market.

“The timing of the downgrade was a bit unexpected,” Chip Hughey, managing director of fixed income at Truist Advisory Service, said in a phone conversation with MarketWatch late Tuesday.

But if you take 2011 as a comparison, Hughey said, the immediate reaction was not about the ability of the U.S. to meet its debt service obligations, but concerns about underlying economic growth, creating demand for U.S. Treasuries despite the downgrade .

In 2011, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+, days after the U.S. government reached a debt-ceiling agreement with Congress.

Fitch initially warned in May that it might also move to a downgrade, in part because of “brinkmanship”, when the latest debt-ceiling battle remained deadlocked. Fitch again warned of that possibility in June, after the U.S. government reached an agreement on borrowing caps, and formally downgraded the rating about a month later.

Around the time of the 2011 downgrade, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to about 1.8% in late September from about 3% before August of that year, according to FactSet.

“We can’t say the market reaction this time will be similar to 2011,” Hughey said. “On the one hand, we’ve seen yet another credit rating agency move that has the potential to change the perception of credit in the United States.”

At the same time, the reasons cited by Fitch for the downgrade could also create anxiety in the market, prompting investors to turn to assets traditionally viewed as safe havens, he added.

Fitch said the downgrade was due to “anticipated deterioration in the U.S. fiscal position,” the U.S. government’s “high and rising debt burden” and “governance levels” in the face of repeated debt-ceiling impasses and other ills. decline”.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose above 5% in April and have remained elevated, in part because the Federal Reserve quickly raised policy rates to curb inflation. A week ago, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again, raising the policy rate to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest in 22 years.

Since the debt-ceiling deal reached in June has refilled U.S. coffers, investors have been aggressively buying massive Treasury issuance since then, though borrowing costs have been higher than in recent times.

The market is expected to see a “tsunami” of additional bond issuance after the U.S. Treasury Department predicted that debt could reach $1 trillion in the third quarter.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 4.048% on Tuesday, the second-highest level so far this year, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is a benchmark for interest rates on various types of borrowing, including mortgages and commercial real estate debt.

U.S. stocks rose unexpectedly strongly, about 5% off record highs. As of Tuesday, the Dow was up 7.5 percent for the year, the S&P 500 was up 19.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 36.5 percent, according to FactSet.

Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s Investors Service) on the United States remains the highest grade Aaa rating, rating outlook is stable.

