Ministry of the Interior denied video on the targeting of the Curfew – Diario La Hora

Through the institution’s social networks, they pointed out that the images circulating on social networks do not correspond to current events.

The Ministry of the Interior denied through its social networks a video in which Minister Juan Zapata appears speaking about the targeting of the curfew decreed by President Lasso.

The authorities specified that the video that has been broadcast on social networks does not correspond to the current reality and conditions of the decree issued by the President in recent days.

In their message, the authorities made it clear that “in the face of a video circulating on social networks, about a focused curfew, we inform the public that it is FALSE, since it does not correspond to the current reality.”

Minister Zapata today fulfilled an agenda in the Province of Azuay, in which he announced the incorporation of 400 new officials to protect citizens in the region.

Zapata met with Governor Matías Abad and the Prefect of Azuay, Cristóbal Lloret, with whom he discussed security strategies for the sub-zone.

Armed Forces carry out operations to guarantee the safety of Ecuadorians

