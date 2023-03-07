Status: 03/06/2023 8:45 p.m The police prevented a planned right-wing rock concert in Neumünster on Sunday night. Events like these are part of the typical procedure of the right-wing extremist scene, says State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Magdalena Finke, in an interview with NDR Schleswig-Holstein.

Ms. Finke, about 200 police officers were at the illegal concert in Neumünster at the weekend in action. Why couldn’t this have been prevented beforehand?

Magdalena Finke: Before I go into the operational situation in more detail, I would like to explain how the right-wing extremist scene, and here in particular the right-wing extremist music scene, is proceeding. The event and location will only be announced shortly before it takes place. The participants also don’t know for a long time where this event is taking place, they only know roughly the direction – also in this case only “north”. That’s why the procedure of this scene has to be observed closely and that’s what we did.

AUDIO: Magdalena Finke: Neumünster focus of the right-wing scene in SH (1 min)

This place was kept secret for a long time to prevent the security agencies and police from taking action, so the police could not prepare. But that didn’t quite work out, because the police reacted quickly and, I think, wisely within a very short time and immediately exhausted the possibilities that the law gives the police. In fact, she observed the movements in the vicinity of this event and found that there was incitement of the people. Because of this, the police were able to classify this place as a “dangerous place” and thus had further legal options to intervene. That’s why she was able to prevent the event. There was no music played, no band played: in that respect we are very satisfied with the police operation

How exactly did you manage to prevent the event? They only knew that it was supposed to take place somewhere in the north. How did you find out then?

Finke: In the course of the operation, it became clear that it is the north, that it is Schleswig-Holstein, that it is Neumünster, and through this close observation of the localities by the police, it was possible to identify this “dangerous place” and thereby further legal ones to have opportunities and prevent the event.

Further information Visitors to a right-wing rock concert had rioted in the clubhouse of a garden colony. Two police officers were injured. more

Nevertheless, one has to say: very many from the right-wing scene, 400 people, came together in Neumünster. Does Neumünster still play a role in the right-wing scene?

Finke: Yes, Neumünster is still the focus of the right-wing extremist scene in Schleswig-Holstein. Right-wing extremist music events have taken place here in the past due to the generally suitable locations. Incidentally, Neumünster is also the only municipality in Schleswig-Holstein with two members of the NPD in the council.

How do the Ministry of the Interior and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution rate the right-wing scene in Schleswig-Holstein overall?

Finke: This event shows how the right-wing extremist scene proceeds and that they try to network the right-wing extremist scene through such events. We are keeping a close eye on this and will continue to try to prevent such events. In this case we succeeded, but of course this right-wing extremist scene tries to network young members and win young members through music events like those planned last Saturday – and we are keeping a close eye on that.

The interview was conducted by NDR reporter Andrea Schmidt.

VIDEO: Neumünster: police operation against right-wing scene (2 min)

Further information The “Center for Victims of Right-Wing Attacks” has determined the numbers for 2021. Accordingly, there were 77 right-wing acts of violence in SH. more In several federal states, investigations are being carried out into 15 people who are said to have formed a right-wing extremist association. There were also searches in Schleswig-Holstein. more The state parliament has declared its solidarity with those affected by right-wing and racist violence. The reason was the arson attacks in Mölln 30 years ago. more



Schleswig Holstein Magazine

