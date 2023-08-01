Ministry of Transport Accelerates Construction of National Transportation Network with Strong Investment Support

Ministry of Transport Expands Investment in Transportation Projects, Accelerates Construction of National Comprehensive Three-Dimensional Transportation Network

Today, the Ministry of Transport held a press conference to highlight their ongoing efforts to expand effective investment in transportation and accelerate the construction of major transportation projects. The ministry aims to construct a modern and high-quality national comprehensive three-dimensional transportation network that will provide strong support to the people’s livelihood.

Li Chuanguang, deputy director of the Comprehensive Planning Department of the Ministry of Transport, announced that in the first half of this year, the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, allocated a total of 304.94 billion yuan in central vehicle purchase tax funds. This financial assistance aims to support the construction of local roads and waterways while driving the accelerated construction of transportation projects.

Since the beginning of the year, 124 key highway and waterway projects with mature working conditions have received approval documents or opinions on funding arrangements. These projects involve a total investment of 501.3 billion yuan. Additionally, the design plans of 18 key highway projects with a total investment of 223.5 billion yuan have also been approved.

On a national scale, 170 new expressways and ordinary national and provincial arterial highway projects were initiated in the first half of the year, with a total investment of 362.6 billion yuan. Notable progress includes the closing of the Jingxiong Bridge in the Beijing section of the Jingxiong Expressway, which will pave the way for the opening of the entire line by the end of the year. Moreover, various sections of the Hezuo Highway, from Daban to the Xinying Pass and from the project park of the Hezuo section to the Kajiadao Temple, have been completed and opened to traffic. Furthermore, the Shenzhong Channel Immersed Tube Tunnel’s last pipe joint and final joint have been successfully installed, achieving a high-precision closure. All the main offshore towers of the Huangmaohai Channel have also been capped.

Regarding water transportation, construction has commenced for the Pinglu Canal. The Anhui River-Jianghuai shipping project has also been accelerated and is expected to be fully open to navigation by October. Furthermore, the expansion project of the International Container Hub Port in Yangpu, Hainan has been initiated.

In terms of comprehensive hubs, the Chongqing East Railway Station has invested 4.7 billion yuan in the first half of the year, accounting for 63% of the annual investment plan. The interior and exterior decoration of Xiamen North High-speed Railway Station has also been completed, and it is expected to be operational by the end of September. The Eastern Guangzhou Rail-Road Combined Transport Hub has achieved the daily operation of international trains and has initially formed a development pattern integrating transportation, logistics, and industry.

Li Chuanguang emphasized that the Ministry of Transport is currently working with the Ministry of Finance to assess the performance of the first batch of 15 cities in the national comprehensive freight hub, which were given rewards and subsidies totaling 7 billion yuan. Looking ahead, the ministry will continue to focus on strengthening the network and the chain, promoting the construction of major transportation projects, and contributing to the smooth operation of the country’s economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

