Ministry of Transport and Finance Establish Coordination Mechanism for National Comprehensive Freight Hub Strong Chain

Title: Ministry of Transport and Finance Establish Coordination Mechanism for National Freight Hub Enhancement

Subtitle: 15 Cities Selected for Comprehensive Freight Hub Development

Date: [Current Date]

In a joint effort to bolster the national comprehensive freight hub network, the General Office of the Ministry of Transport and the General Office of the Ministry of Finance recently issued a notice announcing the establishment of a coordination mechanism. Aimed at supplementing and strengthening the chain, this mechanism will play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of freight transportation across the country.

The newly formed coordination mechanism is tasked with providing guidance and facilitating the organization and implementation of the national comprehensive freight hub supplementary and strong chain work. It will also oversee the evaluation of the supplementary chain and promotion of exemplary practices. Moreover, the mechanism will bolster overall planning and resource utilization by consolidating rights and funds, fostering synergy among stakeholders, and leveraging their respective professional strengths. Additionally, provinces will receive support for addressing key implementation issues through coordination and promotion.

The initiative to strengthen the national comprehensive freight hub network was launched in 2022 by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance. The first phase will focus on 15 cities, namely Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Ningbo, Jinhua, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Jinan, Linyi, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Kunming. These cities will receive central funds to support the construction of comprehensive freight hubs, along with collection and distribution systems. The aim is to enhance transportation efficiency and bolster the safety and stability of the supply chain industry.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance have outlined their plans for evaluating the performance of the first batch of national comprehensive freight hubs. This will ensure that necessary support is provided to these cities in their efforts to supplement and strengthen the chain. Simultaneously, the ministries will guide the orderly development of the second batch of national comprehensive freight hubs, contributing to urban construction and strategic infrastructure growth.

With the coordination mechanism in place, it is expected that the national comprehensive freight hub network will witness significant improvements in terms of coordination, resource allocation, and overall efficiency. This will not only benefit the transportation sector but will also have a positive impact on the larger economy, ensuring the smooth and reliable movement of goods across the nation.

