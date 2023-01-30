Ministry of Transport: As of January 29, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation have sent a total of 892 million passengers

Today (January 30), the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Han Jinghua, deputy director of the Transportation Service Department of the Ministry of Transport, said: Today is the 24th day of the Spring Festival travel. The transportation service guarantee for the Spring Festival holiday in 2023 has successfully ended, and the Spring Festival travel is halfway through. Judging from the first half of the Spring Festival travel season, the operation of railways, highways, waterways and civil aviation across the country remained stable, with sufficient transportation capacity, strong emergency support, and an overall stable security situation. The transportation of various key materials such as coal, grain, and medical supplies was smooth.

As of yesterday (January 29), the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation had transported a total of 892 million passengers, a decrease of 46.9% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 56.0% over the same period in 2022. The total number of passenger vehicles on expressways across the country is 744 million, an increase of 14.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 21.5% over the same period in 2022. During the 7-day Spring Festival holiday (January 21-27), a total of 226 million passengers were transported by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation across the country, a decrease of 46.4% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 71.2% over the same period in 2022. The flow of small passenger vehicles on expressways was 306 million, an increase of 15.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 33% over the same period in 2022.

On January 27 (the sixth day of the first lunar month), the return passenger flow ushered in a peak. On that day, a total of 50.92 million passengers were sent by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation across the country, a decrease of 46.7% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 83.1% over the same period in 2022.