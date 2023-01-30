Ministry of Transport: As of January 29, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation have sent a total of 892 million passengers
Today (January 30), the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Han Jinghua, deputy director of the Transportation Service Department of the Ministry of Transport, said: Today is the 24th day of the Spring Festival travel. The transportation service guarantee for the Spring Festival holiday in 2023 has successfully ended, and the Spring Festival travel is halfway through. Judging from the first half of the Spring Festival travel season, the operation of railways, highways, waterways and civil aviation across the country remained stable, with sufficient transportation capacity, strong emergency support, and an overall stable security situation. The transportation of various key materials such as coal, grain, and medical supplies was smooth.
As of yesterday (January 29), the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation had transported a total of 892 million passengers, a decrease of 46.9% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 56.0% over the same period in 2022. The total number of passenger vehicles on expressways across the country is 744 million, an increase of 14.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 21.5% over the same period in 2022. During the 7-day Spring Festival holiday (January 21-27), a total of 226 million passengers were transported by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation across the country, a decrease of 46.4% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 71.2% over the same period in 2022. The flow of small passenger vehicles on expressways was 306 million, an increase of 15.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 33% over the same period in 2022.
On January 27 (the sixth day of the first lunar month), the return passenger flow ushered in a peak. On that day, a total of 50.92 million passengers were sent by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation across the country, a decrease of 46.7% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 83.1% over the same period in 2022.
Copyright and Disclaimer
Copyright statement: All manuscripts sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reprinted or mirrored without permission; authorized reprinting The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.
Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua Newspaper.com. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.