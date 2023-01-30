Home News Ministry of Transport: As of January 29, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation have sent a total of 892 million passengers
News

Ministry of Transport: As of January 29, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation have sent a total of 892 million passengers

by admin

Securities Times News, according to CCTV news, today (January 30), the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Han Jinghua, deputy director of the Transportation Service Department of the Ministry of Transport, said: As of yesterday (January 29), the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation had sent a total of 892 million passengers, a decrease of 46.9% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 56.0% over the same period in 2022. %. The total number of passenger vehicles on expressways across the country is 744 million, an increase of 14.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 21.5% over the same period in 2022. During the 7-day Spring Festival holiday (January 21-27), a total of 226 million passengers were transported by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation across the country, a decrease of 46.4% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 71.2% over the same period in 2022. The flow of small passenger vehicles on expressways was 306 million, an increase of 15.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 33% over the same period in 2022.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the official app of “Securities Times”, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  Santa Lucia, the thousand-year fair is back: three hundred exhibitors and Green pass

You may also like

What are we going to do with the...

Leprosy still exists and has a cure

Petro announces a project so that 100,000 young...

They found a body inside a sack in...

Cyclist died after being run over on the...

In Yopal, a man murdered a young woman...

The reason why Lina Tejeiro finished Juan Duque

The course of the Ranchería dam ‘cannot be...

Rhinoplasty? What you should know about this surgery

Digital economies continue to make their way in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy