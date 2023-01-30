Securities Times News, according to CCTV news, today (January 30), the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. Han Jinghua, deputy director of the Transportation Service Department of the Ministry of Transport, said: As of yesterday (January 29), the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation had sent a total of 892 million passengers, a decrease of 46.9% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 56.0% over the same period in 2022. %. The total number of passenger vehicles on expressways across the country is 744 million, an increase of 14.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 21.5% over the same period in 2022. During the 7-day Spring Festival holiday (January 21-27), a total of 226 million passengers were transported by railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation across the country, a decrease of 46.4% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 71.2% over the same period in 2022. The flow of small passenger vehicles on expressways was 306 million, an increase of 15.6% over the same period in 2019 and an increase of 33% over the same period in 2022.