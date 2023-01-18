The Ministry of Transportation issued Decree 0050 of 2023, which orders not to increase the toll rates for vehicles that cross through the 143 stations run by the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), located throughout the national territory.

The measure aims to mitigate the effects of inflation, which for 2022 was 13.12%, and which represented an increase of 7.50 percentage points compared to 2021, when it was 5.62%.

The foregoing, explains the Transportation portfolio in the decree, implies increases, mainly, in the cost of living and the cost associated with supply chains, which has an impact on inflationary pressure and on the lower ability to obtain goods and services necessary to satisfy the needs of the population.

To guarantee the continuity of services, the regulation establishes that the Ministry of Transportation, together with Invías and the ANI, must analyze and implement mechanisms that recognize rate adjustments, work that will have the support of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

