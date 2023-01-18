Home News Ministry of Transport issues a decree that freezes rates at 143 tolls run by ANI and Invías
News

Ministry of Transport issues a decree that freezes rates at 143 tolls run by ANI and Invías

by admin
Ministry of Transport issues a decree that freezes rates at 143 tolls run by ANI and Invías

The Ministry of Transportation issued Decree 0050 of 2023, which orders not to increase the toll rates for vehicles that cross through the 143 stations run by the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), located throughout the national territory.

The measure aims to mitigate the effects of inflation, which for 2022 was 13.12%, and which represented an increase of 7.50 percentage points compared to 2021, when it was 5.62%.

The foregoing, explains the Transportation portfolio in the decree, implies increases, mainly, in the cost of living and the cost associated with supply chains, which has an impact on inflationary pressure and on the lower ability to obtain goods and services necessary to satisfy the needs of the population.

To guarantee the continuity of services, the regulation establishes that the Ministry of Transportation, together with Invías and the ANI, must analyze and implement mechanisms that recognize rate adjustments, work that will have the support of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

See also  PCP: verification is needed to strengthen the majority

You may also like

In a piquería duel, Vallenato artists compose verses...

Shanghai: Our city has passed the peak of...

Defined increase in the cadastral valuation for the...

Germán Navas Talero attacks Jennifer Pedraza and calls...

Goodbye to Romoca, the man who saved the...

4 tips to renew your wardrobe

The government’s health plan

President of Guatemala to Petro

Colombian American Chamber urges prioritizing anti-inflation measures

Three agricultural projects for Juradó

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy