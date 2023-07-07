Ministry of Water Resources Issues Flood Warning as Heavy Rainfall Causes River Overflow and Landslides in Chongqing

The Ministry of Water Resources has issued a warning about the potential for flooding in several areas of China due to heavy rainfall. The Wujiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, as well as other major rivers and their tributaries, are expected to experience high water levels. Some small and medium-sized rivers in the rainstorm area may even reach super-warning flood levels.

In response to this situation, the Ministry of Water Resources has launched a Level IV emergency response to flood and drought disasters in five provinces: Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Chongqing, and Guizhou. This emergency response aims to mitigate the impact of the floods and provide relief to affected areas.

One area that has already been affected by heavy rainfall is Wushan, Chongqing. In Baolong Town, three houses collapsed and more than 30 houses were flooded. However, the local authorities quickly launched an emergency disaster relief plan. The dredging work of flooded houses has already been completed, and the site selection for rebuilding the collapsed houses has begun. Insurance companies have also started the process of assessing damages and compensating affected households.

In addition to Wushan, the city of Wanzhou, Chongqing also experienced heavy rain, leading to landslides and floods. As a result, over 1,000 people had to be urgently transferred and resettled. One of the resettlement sites, Changtan Junior High School, is providing hot meals, medical care, and psychological counseling to those affected.

Furthermore, the tributaries of the Zhongxian section of the Yangtze River in Chongqing have seen an increase in floating debris due to heavy rainfall. Local departments have dispatched drift cleaning boats to remove the debris and ensure the river remains clear. Since July 3, over 400 tons of garbage have been salvaged from the river.

The relevant local departments in all affected areas are closely monitoring the situation and issuing early warning information to ensure the safety of residents.

