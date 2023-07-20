Ministry of Water Resources Launches Level IV Emergency Response for Flood and Drought Prevention in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region Launches Level IV Emergency Response to Flood and Drought Disaster Prevention

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – On July 19, the Ministry of Water Resources announced the launch of a level IV emergency response to flood and drought disasters in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The response was initiated at 18:00 on July 19, following a flood and drought forecast issued by the Ministry.

The forecast predicts heavy rainfall in the Haihe River Basin from July 20 to 21. The affected areas include the Chaobai River, the North Canal, the Yongding River gorge section in the Haihe River Basin, as well as the Juma River and Tang River in the Daqing River System. These areas are expected to experience flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

In accordance with the “Ministry of Water Resources’ Emergency Response Procedures for Flood and Drought Disaster Prevention,” the Ministry of Water Resources dispatched two working groups to Beijing and Hebei to assist in defense work. Additionally, a notice was issued to the relevant provincial water resources departments and the Haihe River Water Conservancy Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources, emphasizing the importance of closely monitoring weather changes, strengthening rain and water regime forecasting, consultation and judgment, and ensuring emergency safety.

The level IV emergency response indicates the need for immediate action to prevent flood and drought disasters and mitigate their potential impact on the region. With the support of the Ministry of Water Resources and the cooperation of local authorities, measures will be taken to minimize the damage caused by the predicted heavy rainfall.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed about weather updates, follow instructions from local authorities, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The Ministry of Water Resources, along with relevant agencies, will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates and support as required.

