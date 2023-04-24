Minjoo “Woo Sang-ho, Jang Kyung-tae, Songchi, and Kim Gun-hee are shy to protect” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

‘Kim Geon-hee defamation charge’ sent to the prosecutor’s office

Democracy “Selective investigation anger… Is Kim Kun-hee a sanctuary?”

[프놈펜=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Hyo-sik = First Lady Kim Kun-hee, wife of President Yoon Seok-yeol, visited the house of a 14-year-old child suffering from congenital heart disease in Phnom Penh on November 12 last year (local time) to check on his health and comfort him.

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Ha Ji-hyun = The Democratic Party of Korea poured out criticism on the 24th that Democratic Party lawmakers Woo Sang-ho and Jang Gyeong-tae were sent to the prosecution for spreading false information about Mrs. Kim Gun-hee, saying, “The police’s ‘protecting Mrs.

Chief Spokesman Kwon Chil-seung issued a written briefing this afternoon and insisted, “Did the (police) get the president’s office? If they touch even the tip of Mrs. Kim Gun-hee, we have no choice but to accept it as a declaration of war that we will not let her go.”

He said, “Rep. Woo Sang-ho and Rep. Jang Gyeong-tae, as constitutional institutions, asked the people’s suspicions about Mrs.

“Even though there is a lot of evidence related to the suspicion of Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation, the prosecution is silently giving Mrs. Kim Gun-hee an indulgence,” he said. .

At the same time, he said, “The dual behavior of the prosecution and the police, turning their eyes on the opposition oppression investigation and closing their eyes on the living power investigation, is destroying the rule of law.” Emphasized.

The police said on the same day that they sent Rep. Woo and Rep. Chang to the prosecution on charges of defamation in relation to Mrs. Kim. Previously, Rep. Chang raised suspicions such as ‘poverty porn’ over the photos of visits to children with heart disease taken by Mrs. The presidential office and others accused Rep. Jang of spreading false information.

Rep. Woo raised suspicion that when Mrs. Kim visited the Foreign Minister’s official residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, which was confirmed as the new presidential residence, she told Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong’s wife, “Please leave because I have to look around.” The police said on the same day that Rep. Woo was also sent to the prosecution on charges of defamation.

