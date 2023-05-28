MinJusticia supported the transfer of ‘Kiko’ Gómez to Caldas

As a result of speculation and allegations of possible corruption, the director of Inpec, Daniel Fernando Gutiérrez Rojas, ordered the transfer of several inmates from the El Bosque de Barranquilla prison, including the former governor of La Guajira, Francisco ‘Kiko’ Gómez, convicted of murder.

The former president was taken out in the middle of a strong security ring, in an official vehicle, along with about 15 inmates. ‘Kiko’ Gómez was taken to the maximum security prison in La Dorada, Caldas, while the others were transferred to ‘La Picota’ in Bogotá and prisons in Valledupar.

The transfers were made after the Inpec management decided to eliminate the ERE patio, special for former public officials, from the El Bosque de Barranquilla prison.

“The decision was made because many complaints had been filed. We have no evidence that they have left, they have had parties, but as prevention and as a response to the Colombian citizens, and in view of all that has been caused by those transferred to that area of ​​the country, it was closed and all the former officials who were in that pavilion, they were transferred,” said Colonel Daniel Gutiérrez Rojas, director of lnpec.

One of the complaints was made by the journalist Diana López, a victim of the former governor, who assured that ‘Kiko’ Gómez frequently left the prison to meet his acquaintances. As a measure, the journalist established a right to petition the Ministry of Justice demanding control over the Inpec leadership for allowing Gómez to enter Barranquilla.

The Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, for his part, assured that there was no evidence of irregularities and supports the decision of the director of lnpec.

“In recent days, versions and complaints have circulated about the possible violation of prison regulations by a person confined in the public servants’ yard of the Barranquilla prison. There is no evidence that irregular departures have occurred,” said Osuna.

He added that the measure to close the special courtyard of the El Bosque prison is a successful anti-corruption strategy.

“It gives good results. For a few days I remained silent on the subject due to the discretion required to allow Inpec to act with all its powers,” Osuna pointed out.

‘Kiko’ Gómez is serving a 55-year prison sentence for the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted homicide and trafficking, manufacturing or carrying a firearm.