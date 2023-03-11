Home News MinMinas led the ‘Dialogue on the Just Energy Transition’ in Santa Marta
MinMinas led the 'Dialogue on the Just Energy Transition' in Santa Marta

MinMinas led the ‘Dialogue on the Just Energy Transition’ in Santa Marta

This Saturday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, arrived in Santa Marta to preside over the ‘National Dialogue for the construction of the roadmap for the Just Energy Transition (TEJ) Women, Gender and Diversity’, which is being taking place at the University of Magdalena.

The meeting that began a little after 08:30 in the morning, took place in the Playa Grande auditorium, at the University of Magdalena. The event was also attended by Dr. Pablo Vera Salazar, rector of the Alma Mater.

The ‘National Dialogue for the Just Energy Transition’, aims to build a differential approach to gender and diversity, the action route for an energy transition that improves the quality of life of women.

Likewise, it seeks to build the baseline with actors in the sector, politicians, businessmen, among others.

The event was attended by women leaders of organizations defending women and territory, leaders from La Guajira, Cesar, Magdalena, among others.

