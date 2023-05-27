Minminas will implement a program to replace the use of coal and firewood

The National Development Plan contains a program of substitution of firewood, coal and waste by transitional energy such as gas and biogas with the aim of “closing energy gaps” in places where they use these materials for daily activities.

The implementation of the inter-institutional program, according to the document, will be implemented in indigenous territories and black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities, and would be coordinated with the authorities of these towns.

“To achieve its proper implementation, the nature and governance scheme of the Single Fund for Energy Solutions (Fonenergía) will be modified, becoming one of the financing vehicles that will centralize different sources of resources, national and international, for the implementation of projects and the promotion of the just energy transition”, describes the Plan.

ALMOST TWO MILLION PEOPLE COULD BENEFIT: MINMINAS

The planning of this program would be directed by the Mining and Energy Planning Unit, UPME. About, The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, assured that 1.7 million people could benefit from the substitution.

EL PILÓN spoke with Juan José Mitjans, director of the Argentine Committee of the World Energy Council during the Congress of the Colombian Natural Gas Association (Naturgas) in the city of Barranquilla.

The executive commented that replacing coal with gas reduces between 45 and 50 percent of polluting emissions at the local level. “Natural gas is the possibility that there is to make the transition”, added.

“THERE ARE FAMILIES AWAY FROM THE DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS”: NATURGAS

For her part, Luz Stella Murgas, president of Naturgas, assured this Friday that said program is “a great bet” and must be thought of both on a large and a small scale “Because there are families that, because they are far from the distribution networks, will need other types of energy.”

“Generating natural gas connections is bringing quality of life to Colombians, it means economic relief that brings positive consequences for the health of those families that cook with firewood or toxic waste.” @luzstellamurgas Chairwoman #Natural gas pic.twitter.com/wq2GUmHQn7 — Naturgas (@NaturgasCol) May 26, 2023

The alternative would be, according to Murgas, to expand the distribution networks to reach those points or take advantage of the wastewater to generate biogas.

WHAT ABOUT GAS EXPLORATION?

“We cannot talk about coal substitution when there is no clear policy that allows gas exploration that it will play a fundamental role in the energy transition that is being promoted”, expressed Senator Didier Lobo.

The Cesarean congressman asserted that the replacement process would take three decades despite the fact that the policy is not new.

“For this to work, gas exploration must be allowed because we have fewer and fewer reserves. This is for the long term, coal will gradually become less important as other products replace it.” added Wolf Chinchilla.

During the Naturgas Congress, the president of the National Hydrocarbons Agency, Clara Liliana Guatame, presented the report on gas and oil reserves for 2022.

The report indicates that gas self-sufficiency in the country is 7.2 years, experts point out that this is the lowest level of reserves in the last 17 years.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista