MINNA gave workshops to students from San Pedro on trafficking in children and adolescents

The Ministry of Children and Adolescents, made a visit on Tuesday in the northern part of the country in the department of San Pedro, on the occasion workshops were given on trafficking in children and adolescents at Basic School No. 948, in the city of Santa Rosa del Aguaray.

These meetings take place within the framework of the #HayPromesasPeligrosas campaign, which consists of a project on “Prevention and attention to trafficking in children and adolescents”. According to Alice Resquín, MINNA project coordinator in contact with Radio Nacional.

This initiative is promoted given the statistics of San Pedro, which one of the departments with high rates of victims of human trafficking. For this purpose, this prevention campaign is followed in schools and colleges so that the risks of recruitment are known.

The importance of these workshops lies in the fact that trafficking is a crime that mainly affects adolescents, girls and boys in the country. For this purpose, it is intended to make young people aware of this problem, so that they can be agents of change in their respective communities.


