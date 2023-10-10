Minnesota Horticulture Professor Breaks World Record with Massive 2,749-Pound Squash

Minnesota Horticulture Professor Sets World Record for Heaviest Squash

Half Moon Bay, California – Travis Gienger, a horticulture professor from Anoka, Minnesota, has made history by growing the world‘s heaviest squash. On Monday, he took home the top prize at the 50th World Pumpkin Weighing Championships in Half Moon Bay, California, with a gargantuan pumpkin weighing a whopping 2,749 pounds.

This colossal orange squash is so massive that it could yield at least 687 pies, a delightful prospect for pie lovers everywhere. Gienger, 43, who has been growing pumpkins for nearly three decades, expressed his shock and excitement at the astounding achievement. “I did not expect that. It was quite a sensation,” he said.

Gienger is no stranger to breaking records. Last year, he set a new U.S. record for growing an enormous pumpkin. However, this year, he surpassed all expectations and clinched the world record. The previous record was held by an Italian grower who grew a 2,702-pound pumpkin in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

The secret to Gienger’s success lies in his dedication to his craft. He cultivates his pumpkins in his backyard and this year decided to give them extra care and attention. He watered the plants up to 12 times a day and provided them with additional feeding and fertilization. These efforts paid off handsomely, allowing him to achieve this astonishing feat.

Gienger’s passion for growing pumpkins stemmed from his father, who was also a pumpkin enthusiast. Inspired by his father’s love for the activity, Gienger has been growing pumpkins since he was a teenager. In 2020, he competed in the annual Half Moon Bay weigh-in for the first time and has since dominated the competition, winning three out of the last four giant pumpkin contests held by the city.

For his remarkable achievement, Gienger was awarded a cash prize of $30,000. The colossal pumpkin, nicknamed “Michael Jordan,” will be showcased in Half Moon Bay, along with the three other finalists, until the next weekend. Visitors to the city’s Pumpkin and Arts Festival will have the opportunity to take photos with Gienger and his record-breaking pumpkin.

“I put the job in a way that can put a smile on people’s faces, and it’s just so nice to come here to see everyone in this town,” said Gienger, expressing his joy in bringing happiness to others through his remarkable pumpkins.

Gienger’s feat serves as a testament to the remarkable potential of nature and the dedication of individuals like him who strive to push boundaries and achieve greatness.

