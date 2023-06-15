Home » Mino, the American Bully who steals hearts on Instagram
News

Mino, the American Bully who steals hearts on Instagram

by admin
Mino, the American Bully who steals hearts on Instagram

Mino, a charming American Bully dog, has become a sensation on social networks thanks to his adorable reaction to hearing the baby his owners are expecting.

In the tender video posted on Massi & Mino’s Instagram account, Mino is seen approaching the mother-to-be’s belly, while the sound of the baby’s heartbeat is played, for which the dog, visibly moved, places its ear on belly and her expression reflects a mixture of curiosity and happiness.

The video, entitled “La Vita”, which translated into Spanish is “life”, has captivated the hearts of thousands of Internet users. Even the graphic piece in a matter of days has so far accumulated more than 424,000 likes on Instagram.

Generally, on Massi & Mino’s profile, followers can see photos and videos of this adorable Can. However, since the couple found out about the pregnancy, they have created digital content around the pregnancy process, which has added a new chapter full of tenderness to the content they share.

This adorable story of Mino and his love for the unborn baby is a reminder that animals are part of our families and that their ability to love transcends all barriers.

See also  Start of the stock exchange week: DAX in wait - all eyes are on the central bankers

You may also like

Recent developments and perspectives on the economy and...

Minister of Finance presented the 2023 Medium-Term Fiscal...

New Mobile Office to bring Urp services to...

Sexual violence in the DRC: the UN calls...

Subject to prison who tried to transport marijuana...

Let’s talk, June newsletter and podcast published

The Haapsalu White Nights Festival was opened by...

Is the government insane?An old farmer in Fuzhou...

Prosecutor’s Office reveals conviction for corruption of the...

The “Used Textbook Market” with the Vasto Library...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy