Minor accordion girls shone in their presentation

Accordion skills were also shown by girls and adolescents in the Minors category. Between her beauty and feminism, they performed beautiful pieces to decorate the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival.

There are nine girls who are showing the skills of women on the accordion and faithful defenders of Vallenato folklore. Clean presentations that exalt the festival that this year is held in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

From Santa Marta, 15-year-old Heinis Gulfo Palma took the stage, who with his beautiful Caribbean face did not hesitate to play the instrument in the air Paseo and Merengue, to shine again today with the Son and the Puya.

“This is the third time that I have presented myself reaching the first places. It was prepared by the teacher Jaime Arrieta, from the Amigos del Arte school in Arjona Bolívar. I am a faithful follower of accordion players like Rolando Ochoa and Javier Matta”.

She is accompanied in the box by Santiago Pérez and in the guacharaca by Mariangela Quintana.

She believes that women are empowering themselves in the vallenato genre, their abilities are worth showing and time will show that they are worthy representatives of this music.

In competitions there is also Diangely Salomé Valencia, from Arjona Bolívar, who stated that this time she arrives with the goal of qualifying for the final and being able to take the crown in the Minor category to her land. “I prepared myself very hard, with a lot of discipline and dedication to highlight the importance of women in the vallenato genre,” said the participant who was accompanied by Samir Hernández in the box and Elis Álvarez in the Guacharaca.

PARTICIPANTS

Antolinez Chestnut Sarid Jahayra, Benitez Heads Laura Sofia, Chestnut Blacksmith Kenny, Gulf Palm Heinis Yulieth, Loyal Fallen Ana Paula, Mengual Perez Nikole Dayana, Peñaranda Sumalave Nickoll Donated Finch Sofia and Valencia Bird Diangely Salome.

