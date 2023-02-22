Home News Minor died in a fight in La Ulloa
News

Minor died in a fight in La Ulloa

As Camilo Andrés Acevedo Polania, the 17-year-old was identified, who lost his life after suffering a blow with a blunt object in the village of La Ulloa in Rivera.

The young man remains for about two days fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Neiva, after suffering severe head trauma.

According to the authorities, the events in which the minor was injured occurred in the early hours of last Sunday, when he was with some friends in the main park, however, there some men began to harass two young people who were in the place, for which Camilo Andrés and his friends intervened, forming a fight.

In the middle of the fight, one of the men threw a stone at Acevedo Polania, who immediately lost consciousness. His friends helped him and took him to the Divino Niño de Rivera Hospital, from where he had to be urgently sent to Neiva.

The authorities are on the trail of the person responsible for this incident.

