Minor injured in student fight at an educational institution in Cali

Two months after the last similar event known to the Cali authorities, students from a school once again staged a scene of violence.

Two ninth grade students from the Antonio José Camacho Educational Institution in the capital of Valle, they were involved in a fight, presumably with a knife.

The Secretary of Education of Cali, José Darwin Lenis, indicated that it was a confrontation that took place during class hours and one of the minors was slightly injured in his back.

The official also explained that according to Law 1620; “It will be determined if the institution will give them a sanction or a restorative justice action for young people”.

In addition, the leader of the Ministry of Education, maintained that his entity, together with the Ministry of Health, the Police for Children and Adolescents and psychologists from the Mayor’s Office of Cali, will provide the respective accompaniment to the young people, their family and the institution to that these events do not repeat themselves.

The directors of the educational institution reported that are taking the respective measures, because this situation goes against the rules of coexistence and values ​​of the school.

Data:

1.According to the Cali Secretary of Education, there is a care route for these violent behaviors and attacks on campus.

2There will be days of reflection in various educational institutions.

Last case:

Last March, a tenth grade student would have been injured with a sharp weaponalso at the Antonio José Camacho educational institution.

The agression happened in the classroom at the time when two young people were having an apparent discussion.

One of them would have pulled out a knife and subsequently caused at least five injuries to her classmate.

