Minor robs night shop in Hemiksem… but is held at gunpoint (Hemiksem)

Hemiksem –

A night shop in Hemiksem received an unwanted visitor on Friday evening. A masked man pulled out a large knife and demanded the contents of the cash register. That was calculated without the operator. He pulled out a gun and held the robber at gunpoint. Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect.

The robbery took place on Friday around 9 p.m. on Sint-Bernardsesteenweg in Hemiksem. CCTV footage shows a man, dressed entirely in black and with a hood and a bandana over his face, walking decisively into the store. “He was holding a large knife, put a bag on the counter and said it needed to be filled,” says the manager of the night shop.

Just then a new customer enters the store, but he doesn’t notice anything. The man behind the cash register hesitates and pretends that the cash register won’t open immediately… but then suddenly pulls out an air gun. He fires a few shots and the robber backs away.

“My son said he had to hand over the knife and take off his mask. He listened immediately,” says the manager, who arrives shortly afterwards. “We stopped that guy and kept him in another room while waiting for the police, who fortunately arrived quickly.”

The robber turned out to be a 17-year-old boy from Wilrijk. According to the manager, he acted on behalf of a larger group. “This is already the third armed robbery of my night shop. I’m slowly getting tired of it. Now that boy only had a knife, but last time I was threatened with a real firearm. We are going to take measures to ensure that this cannot happen again.”

