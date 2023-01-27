Home News Minor was found lifeless in her home in Pitalito
News

Minor was found lifeless in her home in Pitalito

by admin
Minor was found lifeless in her home in Pitalito

Authorities from the south of the department are investigating what happened to this minor of only 15 years of age.

Authorities from the municipality of Pitalito are investigating the death of LVLR, a 15-year-old teenager, who was found dead in her home in the León 13 neighborhood of Valle de Laboyos.

Everything seems to indicate that it was an act of self-elimination in the midst of circumstances that are being analyzed by the authorities.

The youngest bachelor was found by her relatives, who quickly took her to the San Antonio Hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she had no vital signs.

The reasons for such an unfortunate decision are investigated by the authorities, while they send a message to parents to be aware of their children’s behavior in order to be able to act on time.

See also  The Unexpected Prophet’s Lucky Lottery winning information was announced two days ahead of the popular Internet | Lottery | Lucky Lottery | Corruption |

You may also like

The tourism market in Guangdong has been booming...

Five US police officers accused of murdering an...

Young researchers will work on projects in Chocó,...

Experience intangible cultural heritage culture and taste the...

It was a violent homicide: Cesar sectional prosecutor,...

In Guaviare, the abuser of a minor who...

Encrypted buses and subways delay free ferry to...

Balance Colombiatex 2023: historical figures and millionaire economic...

Parents protested again at the César Pompeyo Mendoza...

They reveal new details and a video about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy