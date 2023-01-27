Authorities from the south of the department are investigating what happened to this minor of only 15 years of age.

Authorities from the municipality of Pitalito are investigating the death of LVLR, a 15-year-old teenager, who was found dead in her home in the León 13 neighborhood of Valle de Laboyos.

Everything seems to indicate that it was an act of self-elimination in the midst of circumstances that are being analyzed by the authorities.

The youngest bachelor was found by her relatives, who quickly took her to the San Antonio Hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she had no vital signs.

The reasons for such an unfortunate decision are investigated by the authorities, while they send a message to parents to be aware of their children’s behavior in order to be able to act on time.