Home News Minor was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in Arauca – news
News

Minor was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in Arauca – news

by admin
Minor was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in Arauca – news

A specialized prosecutor’s office in Arauca filed charges against Carlos Alberto Osorio Giraldo, alias Pato, the alleged leader of the Omaira Montoya commission of the Domingo Laín Sáenz front of the ELN, for the crimes of homicide of a protected person.

According to the investigations carried out, alias Pato would have participated in complicity with another man known by the alias El Negro in the armed attack in which a farmer identified as Omar Higuera Hernández died.

The events investigated occurred in the village of Los Chorros, jurisdiction of the municipality of Arauquita, on March 8, 2017.

Osorio Giraldo, who is convicted and serving a sentence in the maximum security prison of Cómbita (Boyacá), did not accept the accusation made by the Prosecutor’s Office before the Municipal Court of Arauquita.

The subject is being held for the crimes of taking hostages, exaction or arbitrary contributions, illegal recruitment, terrorism, use of minors in the commission of crimes and rebellion.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

See also  New accusations against Palamara, also "very advantageous deal"

You may also like

Italy under hacker attack | THE NEWS

KUKA|prc in Unity Visual Scripting – Associazioneper Robots...

It’s about the provincial exam!Chuxiong issued an important...

Roy Barreras confirms improvement in his state of...

“hard” rate hike still needed By Investing.com

Brothers arrested for bank robbery in San Diego

In 2024, the Hunan High School Entrance Examination...

Millionaire reward for information on the double femicide...

Solvent-free and low environmental impact adhesive

Is academic normality returning in Pereira?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy