Minors are behind robberies in Valledupar

Armed robberies in commercial premises and people are almost always carried out by minors in Valledupar, as confirmed by the National Police at a press conference.

One of these cases occurred in recent days, when two adolescents along with two adults participated in an assault on a woman who was parked on a motorcycle in the Dangond neighborhood. The rapid reaction of the officials of the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) of the Police allowed them to find their captures, a fact in which an alleged criminal of approximately 22 years of age died, in a crossfire.

At a press conference, Police Commander Cesar, Colonel Wilson Álvarez, stated that: “We call the attention of parents to be attentive to young people because on many occasions they generate enough crimes. There is a responsibility of the families because sometimes they do not leave these minors in good custody and they go to the streets and generate fights between bars as happened in the past days in the Lorenzo Morales sector of Valledupar; however, the National Police and Children and Adolescents will continue to participate in the community to encourage them not to resort to violence.”

The situation in the capital of Cesar is increasingly worrying, since acts of violence have also been seen in Villa Haydith, on Calle 44, Mareigua and surrounding areas, where adolescents confront each other with machetes, daggers and stones.

Intervention in schools by the authorities

In order to intervene in the security of educational institutions, the police authorities in Valledupar have used their capacity to monitor the entrances and exits of students.

Daily, a quadrant patrol arrives at each of the public schools around 6 am to provide peace of mind in the educational environment.

The Cesar Police Commander, Colonel Wilson Álvarez, gave details of the strategy that is implemented daily. “We are directly participating in conciliation schools and in the community that wants to live in peace and tranquility. Prevention campaigns for our adolescents continue, ”he said.

Likewise, Álvarez said that through line 123 of the National Police he invites citizens to report any case in which minors are involved.

