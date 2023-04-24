Minors escaped from the detention center in Neiva

This morning an event occurred that has generated concern in the city of Neiva, specifically in the FEI Foundation, an institution dedicated to providing care to adolescents who have presented judicial problems.

According to the first information, around 11 in the morning, 14 adolescents would have escaped the institution.

According to the versions known by this means of communication, the adolescents would have taken advantage of the fact that today was a family visit day to plan and carry out their escape. As has been known, the youngsters witnessed the moment when one of the caretakers opened a gate, and at that moment they took the opportunity to flee.

Once the fact was known, the authorities deployed an important component of quadrants and reaction groups, in order to find the location of the young escapees. Thanks to this work, the re-apprehension of 5 of these adolescents was achieved, who were transferred again to the FEI Foundation.

However, surveillance and control activities continue to be carried out by the sector, in order to find the location of the other young escapees. The authorities have asked the public that, if they have information that could help locate the adolescents, they turn it over to the competent authorities.

The minors who would have escaped would be there because they were allegedly linked to acts of homicide and theft in the department of Huila.