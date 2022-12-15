Home News Minors, in 2022 the reported increase: + 21% for crimes of sexual violence
Minors, in 2022 the reported increase: + 21% for crimes of sexual violence

Minors, in 2022 the reported increase: + 21% for crimes of sexual violence

Complaints against minors are on the rise. A real alarm: the percentages of the first nine months of the year are + 24% of crimes against property (theft, robbery, extortion, fraud, etc.) compared to the same period last year, + 21% of sexual violence . Data disclosed by the prefect Francesco Messina, number one of the DAC-anti-crime department of the PS department, at the Senate conference “Online bullying and baby gangs” on the initiative of Vice President Maurizio Gasparri.

Growing data

«The number of minors reported for crimes against the person (+17% approximately in 2022) and drugs (+3% approximately in 2022, compared to a decrease of approximately 8% in the period 2020/2021) is more contained but still increasing explained Messina. In the regional distribution of minors alleged offenders, underlines the prefect, the highest number of reports is recorded in Lombardy (almost 19%), followed by Emilia-Romagna (12%), Veneto, Piedmont and Tuscany (8%), Sicily (7%), Lazio (6%) and Campania (about 5%). Beyond the data, “the sign and character of the difference and evolution over the last decade, with respect to the crimes committed by adolescents both alone and in a group, is now the character of growing brutality, gratuitous violence and the apparent senselessness of some conduct»

The risk of mafia contamination

With the analytical observatory of the DAC – all the mobile and anti-crime squads of the police headquarters are headed – the prefect Messina argues that “in the regions where the presence of organized crime is rooted, minors can constitute a resource for the commission of crimes of low profile or to perform logistical support functions towards affiliates”. The Camorra phenomenon of the «paranze» has been known for some time. But, adds the director of the DAC, organized violent dynamics are spreading “even outside the logic of the Camorra”. There are thus “frequent fights, with stabbings or injuries with firearms, against members of youth groups from different neighborhoods, often for trivial reasons”. Daily Chronicles.

Rusconi (Anp): “Renew training systems”

At the conference in the Senate Mario Rusconi, president of the ANP (national association of principals) in Rome, highlighted how, of course, a factor in the current state of the youth condition is «a real inadequacy of the training systems, not only in Italy. The causes are well known. But very little was taken into consideration for a positive solution by the cultural, political and social institutions”. With his forty years of experience, Rusconi warns: «Our students, starting from middle school, the weak link in the system as all the research tells us, need to be at school even in the afternoon. In functional premises. With laboratories, canteens, equipment». And it is essential that “they can follow currently neglected disciplinary fields which instead form part of the “underground culture” of our young people: cinema, music, theatre, dance, photography, economics, foreign literature, graphics, art”.

