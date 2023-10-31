Minors Reported Missing in Mexico Found Safe in South Carolina, USA

Meoqui, Mexico – The Central Zone District Attorney’s Office announced today that the four American-origin minors who were reported missing by their mother on Saturday, October 28, have been found safe and sound in South Carolina, United States. The father of the children, who had custody, informed the state authorities in Chihuahua that he and his children are currently in their hometown.

The missing minors, identified as Madahi (13), Ismael (14), Issac (12), and Elías (9), were the subjects of an intense search and investigation launched by local authorities after their mother reported their disappearance in the Colonia Lázaro Cárdenas of Meoqui.

According to the State Prosecutor’s Office, the father, whose identity has not been disclosed, has asserted his legal custody of the children. The office plans to provide information to the mother so that she can present herself before the authorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She will receive guidance on how to proceed with her case legally, as both parents claim to have custody rights.

The news of the children’s safe return has brought much relief to the family and the community. Local authorities are now coordinating with the relevant agencies in South Carolina to ensure the children’s wellbeing and investigate the circumstances that led to their temporary separation.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time. It is expected that the State Prosecutor’s Office will continue its investigation to determine if any criminal charges need to be filed or if further legal actions are necessary.

The community has expressed gratitude to the local authorities for their swift action and efforts in ensuring the safe recovery of the minors. The collaboration between Mexican and American law enforcement agencies will be crucial in resolving this complex custody dispute.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information about this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

As this sensitive situation develops, the community’s support is crucial to ensure the well-being and protection of the children involved.

