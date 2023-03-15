Ten cases of consumer rights protection in the province in 2022 released Photo by Zhejiang Online reporter Weng Yujun

News from Zhejiang Online on March 15th (Reporter Weng Yujun, correspondent Liu Xinhui, Han Zhibin, Xu Xin)Minors reward anchors with more than one million yuan, sales offices illegally obtain visitor face recognition information, and short video advertisements promote false content…In order to promote fairness and justice, deter unscrupulous operators, and rationally guide consumers to protect their rights , On March 15, Zhejiang’s “3•15 International Consumer Rights Day” theme event released the top ten cases of consumer rights protection in the province in 2022. The following are the details of the case:

Case 1: The failure of the air conditioner of a new energy vehicle caused group complaints, and the provincial and municipal joint rights protection promptly resolved the dispute

In November 2022, the Wenzhou Municipal Consumer Protection Committee received a group complaint about white granular substances floating out of the air outlet of a certain brand of new energy vehicle air conditioner. Collective rights protection phenomenon. In order to avoid further expansion of the situation, the provincial and municipal consumer protection committees quickly launched a joint rights protection mechanism, organized a consultation meeting, and urged manufacturers to publicly promise to provide free inspection services for consumers with this problem, and replace the evaporator assembly for free, to protect rights The results benefit consumers across the country.

Case 2: The sales office illegally obtained the facial recognition information of visitors, and the protection of consumers’ personal information needs to be strengthened urgently

In September 2022, the Jiashan County Market Supervision Bureau received complaints from a number of consumers that a company had privately installed cameras in its sales offices to illegally obtain visitor face recognition information. After investigation, consumers reported that the situation was true, and law enforcement officers found a total of 6 face capture cameras in the sales office. The company used the face recognition system in violation of regulations and illegally ingested 94,034 pieces of visitor face information, seriously infringing on consumers’ personal information rights and interests, and was fined 280,000 yuan by the Jiashan County Market Supervision Bureau.

Case 3: Minors donated more than one million yuan in live broadcasts, and the Consumer Protection Committee intervened to recover large losses

In March 2022, the Consumer Protection Committee of Zhejiang Province received a complaint from a minor who tipped a host for a large amount of money, and the amount involved exceeded one million. By retrieving and analyzing the chat records, the staff found that the host who was tipped knew that the tipper was a minor, and had the behavior of inducing the minor to recharge and tip, and guide the complainant’s child when the WeChat payment reached the limit. Recharge through a third-party account. After repeated coordination by the Provincial Consumer Protection Committee, Pinghe finally returned the reward of more than one million yuan to the consumer’s account through the original route.

Case 4: Illegal medical beauty is harmful, and “black medical beauty” institutions should stay away

In May 2022, the Wenling City Health Bureau received a complaint about illegal medical aesthetics. The consumer received injection breast augmentation services provided by non-doctor Deng in a hotel room. The injection site was infected and festered after the operation, and the symptoms were not relieved after debridement. , and symptoms such as fatigue and dyspnea. After verifying the situation, the Wenling City Health Bureau imposed an administrative penalty according to law, ordering Deng to stop illegal practice activities, confiscating illegal income, medicines, and medical equipment, and imposing a fine of 40,000 yuan. The two parties reached an agreement through mediation, and Deng will pay 180,000 yuan for the consumer’s follow-up treatment.

Case 5: The suspension of operation of a training institution triggers group complaints, and multiple departments work together to resolve risks

In May 2022, a training institution in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City ceased operations due to poor management, triggering group lawsuits involving 345 students and 2.8 million yuan in unconsumed lessons. The city and district “double reduction” special classes immediately started emergency preparations, and cooperated with the Internet, public security, market supervision and other departments to determine three risk resolution paths: partial refunds, transfer of courses and cancellations, and installment refunds, and the Nanhu District People’s Court intervened Mediation, which facilitates the parties to reach a mediation agreement. At present, 159 people have completed partial refunds, transferred courses and canceled courses, and 186 people have been refunded in installments, and the disputes have been satisfactorily resolved.

Case 6: The courier company failed to deliver the goods as required, and the postal department made timely interviews to promote rectification

In July 2022, consumers complained to the Yiwu Postal Administration that the goods they purchased online were carried by four express companies, and all of them required door-to-door delivery. The courier station violated the regulations on delivery standards in the “Regulations on the Promotion of Express Delivery Industry in Zhejiang Province”. After verifying the situation, the Municipal Postal Administration immediately interviewed the courier company and the post station involved in the case, requiring them to strictly regulate the delivery service. For the express delivery that the user remarked on the form, it must be delivered to the door, effectively improving the delivery service quality.

Case 7: Your points are about to expire and be cleared?It might be your wallet that was emptied

In September 2022, the Consumer Protection Committee of Jiaojiang District, Taizhou City received a complaint from consumers that a shopping website sent inductive commercial text messages to induce consumers to enter the shopping website to consume through the text message URL on the grounds that the points had expired. After receiving the goods, consumers find that the quality of the products is poor, and they want to return the goods for a refund, but they cannot find the after-sales interface of the website or the contact information of the merchant. After the staff of the Consumer Protection Committee contacted the respondent several times, the consumer finally succeeded in returning the product and refunding it.

Case 8: Blind box card sales in a stationery store lead to disputes, and the phenomenon of blind box marketing for minors needs to be regulated

In July 2022, the Xianju County Consumer Protection Committee received complaints from consumers that their child (11 years old) spent 1,200 yuan in a stationery store to buy blind box cards, and participated in the merchant’s “charge 1,200, get 240” top-up gift Activity. The complainant immediately negotiated with the merchant for a refund after discovering that the child spent a large amount of money, but was rejected. After receiving the complaint, the staff of the Consumer Protection Committee immediately intervened in the investigation and confirmed the fact that the minors spent a lot of money and their legal representatives did not agree or ratify. After mediation, the merchant refunded 1,200 yuan.

Case 9: The promotion content of the short video advertisement is false, and the additional restrictions must be clearly stated in advance

In July 2022, the Market Supervision Bureau of Gongshu District, Hangzhou received complaints from consumers that it purchased three group-buying packages of 68 yuan through a short video platform, and neither the promotional video nor the page of the group-buying coupons marked any usage restrictions. But when I went to the store to consume, I was told that only one group buying coupon could be used at a time. After verifying the situation, the staff of the District Bureau organized mediation between the two parties to reach an agreement, and ordered the catering company to stop publishing the advertisement and punished it in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Advertising Law” for the behavior that the advertisement did not clearly mark the content of goods and services.

Case 10: Disputes over compensation for personal injury caused by drifting, safety measures in scenic spots must be in place

In August 2022, the Jiande City Cultural Market Administrative Law Enforcement Team received a complaint about personal injury compensation caused by rafting. The kayak that Ms. Zhang and her child were riding on was adsorbed on the rocks during the rafting process and could not move forward. She called the scenic spot Qianhe called for help but no one answered. Later, the kayak was collided with other kayaks, causing Ms. Zhang’s child to be washed away and injured. After mediation, the scenic spot admitted that there was negligence in security and agreed to bear part of the medical expenses.